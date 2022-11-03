MP Matt Hancock to take part in ‘Squid Game’ bushtucker trial on ‘I’m A Celebrity’

MP Matt Hancock will take part in a Squid Game trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Health Secretary has been confirmed as one of this year’s contestants on the ITV reality show, which takes place in Australia. Sources on the show have now said that Hancock and the other contestants are going to be put to the test in a challenge (called a bushtucker trial) that will take influence from the hit Korean Netflix series.

“The Squid Game style challenge is the trial show bosses are most excited about,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “Being back in Australia means challenges can be on a far bigger scale and they’ve really pushed the boat out for this one.”

Advertisement

They added: “Viewers will no doubt know all about Squid Game and its blood-thirsty content, therefore pushing the celebrities into that world will make for exciting telly.”

The bushtucker trial appears to be going ahead as The Sun has claimed they gained access to production notes on the reality show. The notes apparently reference Squid Game style tracksuits, which it claims the production team wants the celebrities to wear for the task.

The West Suffolk MP had to step down from his role as Health Secretary after he was caught breaching social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague he was having an affair with in his office. Since his participation on the show was announced, he has been suspended from the Conservative Party.

Hancock will join a number of familiar and obscure pop culture faces on I’m A Celebrity in Australia this year. Other contestants lined-up include: Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles, and reality TV veteran Olivia Attwood.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will premiere on ITV this Sunday (6 November) at 9pm.