Immersive ‘Stranger Things The Experience’ to go on US tour

An immersive Stranger Things experience co-produced by Netflix will tour the US in spring 2022.

According to the event site, audiences can expect an all-new storyline within the show’s setting of Hawkins, Indiana.

Developed with the help of the show’s creators, the event will take ticket holders in to the belly of the Hawkins lab. According to the event’s synopsis: “Strange things are happening once again. Only the bravest guests are invited to discover the secrets within the walls of the lab. There may be the occasional testing, analysis or psych evaluation.”

Per a press release, the new storyline will take participants into a “parallel universe where they will have to run the gauntlet of the terrors lurking in the dark and unlock their secret powers to help save the town”.

Fans will also be able to experience a medley of Stranger Things locations plus food and drink from the show.

The tour is an extension of the Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience which launched during the coronavirus lockdown during 2020. The celebration of the first three seasons of Stranger Things invited audiences to drive into Hawkins. Within the enclosed safety of their cars, an in-world show played out before them and via their car speakers.

Such was the success of the event that the non drive-in will kick off in New York and San Francisco. Tickets for the events go on sale today (July 8).

Additional venues across the country will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has spoken about the show’s “really dark” fourth season.

“Each season the production scale gets bigger and bigger and the stakes are really, really high this year, as they are always,” she told PA. “But there’s something about this season, it’s really intense.”

A release date for Stranger Things season four has not yet been confirmed.