Impression of Matt Berry’s Steven Toast reading Prince Harry’s book goes viral

An impression of Matt Berry character Steven Toast narrating Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has gone viral.

Voice actor Ben Kearns has amassed over 75,000 followers on TikTok through his impressions, which range from Berry, Benoit Blanc from Knives Out to Danny DeVito.

His latest clip takes on a segment from Harry’s autobiography as Berry’s character from Toast Of London, which you can check out below.

Stephen Toast (Matt Berry) is chosen to narrate Prince Harry's new book https://t.co/tDK7gHjdxJ pic.twitter.com/fI6JGTkHZF — Ben Kearns (@BenKearns6) January 12, 2023

Advertisement

The extract itself details Harry’s struggle to treat his frostbitten penis during a trip to Antarctica, where he applied some Elizabeth Arden cream to his “todger”.

“I had been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend,” the book reads. “She had urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream, but my mum had used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger?”

In response to the impression, one Twitter user wrote: “I didn’t know how much I needed this in my life.”

Another added: “We need a Kickstarter to have you do the whole book. It’s only 15 and half hours long.”

An extract from Harry’s book was recently compared to Steve Coogan character Alan Partridge, where he references tabloid editor Rebekah Brooks.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the memoir, the Duke of Sussex detailed an encounter with Friends star Courteney Cox where he ate “[magic] mushroom chocolates”.