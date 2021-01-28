National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman is set to read a new poem at next week’s Super Bowl pre-game show.

Gorman, who was Joe Biden’s 2021 presidential inauguration poet and read her original work ‘The Hill We Climb’ last week, will be sharing a new piece at the NFL event.

The NFL confirmed that Gorman’s poem will focus on three people who served during the coronavirus pandemic as “honorary captains for the Super Bowl”.

Commissioner Roger Goodell named educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin as embodying the NFL’s message of “It Takes All of Us.”

“During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way,” Goodell said.

“We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday.”

Amanda Gorman recently appeared on The Ellen Show, and revealed she’s determined to run for president of the United States one day.

“This is a dream that came into existence around sixth grade,” Gorman explained. “I had a math teacher who said somewhat jokingly, because I was a very passionate, feisty girl, as I am today, ‘You should run for president’.

“And I was like, ‘You know what? That tracks. Let’s keep that on the bulletin board for the future.'”

Meanwhile, Rostam recently put Gorman’s Inauguration Day poem to music, saying he was “deeply moved” by her work.