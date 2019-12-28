‘Inbetweeners’ star James Buckley cast in new series of ‘Doctor Who’

James Buckley, star of The Inbetweeners and White Gold, has been cast in the upcoming series of Doctor Who.

A trailer for series 12 of the popular BBC show was released last month, revealing that Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord would return on New Year’s Day, 2020.

Now the BBC have revealed that Buckley will star in a guest role “in the upcoming series when it returns on New Year’s Day,” although it’s not been made clear if this means the New Year’s Day episode, ‘Spyfall, Part 1’.

Details about his character have not yet been shared, but executive producer Matt Strevens has stated that Buckley will put his “dramatic and comic talents” to use in what he calls an “action-packed” episode (via Digital Spy).

“It was surreal to be on such an iconic show and I’m really happy to be part of something so well loved. Hope everyone enjoys it!” Buckley said of his role in the show.

Other guest stars set to appear in the upcoming 12th series of Doctor Who include: Stephen Fry, Breaking Bad actress Laura Fraser, Anjli Mohindra (aka Rani from The Sarah Jane Adventures!), Hustle star Robert Glenister, ER‘s Goran Višnjić and Sir Lenny Henry.

Meanwhile, Simon Bird has dashed fans’ hopes of an Inbetweeners reboot by saying it would be “depressing.”

The actor, who portrayed Will in the hit noughties sitcom, said he was uncertain that the TV show would work nearly a decade on from its ending.