Watch ‘The Inbetweeners’ star James Buckley jam to Blur song with his son

Complete with a gallows prank at the end

By Charlotte Krol
James Buckley, and Damon Albarn of Blur
James Buckley; Damon Albarn of Blur. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images; DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

James Buckley has been learning Blur‘s ‘Coffee & TV’ with his son, Harrison, and shared the results in a video shared with fans.

The Inbetweeners actor, who played Jay Cartwright in the hit ’00s E4 sitcom, posted a clip of himself playing guitar and singing while his son shows off his skills on the bass.

“We’ve had Blur fever in the house, but Harrison especially has found a new appreciation for Alex James [Blur bassist],” Buckley opens with in the video. He said that his son has been “working really hard on it”.

The pair are then seen performing a short section from the 1994 hit, although only Harrison’s fingers are in view, noodling around the bass’ fretboard, while Buckley is seen fully on camera.

But in a nod to the cheekiness of his character, Jay, he tells his son that he has a solo to show him at the end – and then pranks him by farting.

“Harrison is brilliant, fart was impressive,” commented one fan on the Instagram video. “Harrison’s amazing on bass. He’s got the walking bass to a tee. You need to work on the solo though 😂,” added another.

Blur have reunited in recent months and release ‘The Ballad Of Darren‘ – their first album since 2015’s ‘The Magic Whip‘ – later this month. The Britpop veterans wrapped two headline shows at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this month.

Damon Albarn of Blur
Damon Albarn of Blur performs at Wembley Stadium on July 08, 2023 in London, England (CREDIT: Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Buckley has praised Cameo after the video recording platform made him a millionaire.

Last year, Buckley became the first non-US celebrity to make $1million (£920,000) from Cameo. The actor joined the video recording platform in 2020 to allow fans to pay for him to record messages of his catchphrases.

Now, he’s called the platform a financial “godsend” and shared his gratitude for the ability to make money there. Speaking on Big Fish, the podcast of Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, Buckley said:

“It was a godsend financially. But I never wanted to take the piss, again I’m in the business of making people happy – I don’t want to rip people off, I charge 40 quid.

“Two mates can go in 20 quid each for their other mate down the pub and I call him a bus wanker and take the piss out of him and it makes a lot of people happy.”

