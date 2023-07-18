Watch ‘The Inbetweeners’ star James Buckley jam to Blur song with his son

James Buckley has been learning Blur‘s ‘Coffee & TV’ with his son, Harrison, and shared the results in a video shared with fans.

The Inbetweeners actor, who played Jay Cartwright in the hit ’00s E4 sitcom, posted a clip of himself playing guitar and singing while his son shows off his skills on the bass.

“We’ve had Blur fever in the house, but Harrison especially has found a new appreciation for Alex James [Blur bassist],” Buckley opens with in the video. He said that his son has been “working really hard on it”.

Advertisement

The pair are then seen performing a short section from the 1994 hit, although only Harrison’s fingers are in view, noodling around the bass’ fretboard, while Buckley is seen fully on camera.

But in a nod to the cheekiness of his character, Jay, he tells his son that he has a solo to show him at the end – and then pranks him by farting.

“Harrison is brilliant, fart was impressive,” commented one fan on the Instagram video. “Harrison’s amazing on bass. He’s got the walking bass to a tee. You need to work on the solo though 😂,” added another.

Blur have reunited in recent months and release ‘The Ballad Of Darren‘ – their first album since 2015’s ‘The Magic Whip‘ – later this month. The Britpop veterans wrapped two headline shows at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this month.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Buckley has praised Cameo after the video recording platform made him a millionaire.

Last year, Buckley became the first non-US celebrity to make $1million (£920,000) from Cameo. The actor joined the video recording platform in 2020 to allow fans to pay for him to record messages of his catchphrases.

Now, he’s called the platform a financial “godsend” and shared his gratitude for the ability to make money there. Speaking on Big Fish, the podcast of Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, Buckley said:

“It was a godsend financially. But I never wanted to take the piss, again I’m in the business of making people happy – I don’t want to rip people off, I charge 40 quid.

“Two mates can go in 20 quid each for their other mate down the pub and I call him a bus wanker and take the piss out of him and it makes a lot of people happy.”