GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News

‘Inbetweeners’ star James Buckley will send cheeky birthday messages to your friends for £40

He can even call your friend a “bus wanker” in the style of Jay

By Tobi Akingbade
The Inbetweeners' James Buckley

Inbetweeners star James Buckley is sending personalised video messages to friends of his fans for £41.50.

If you want to send an unconventional gift to your mate during this lockdown Buckley is your guy – he will even call your mate a “bus wanker” as part of the service.

Along with a host of other celebs, the actor – who played Jay in the show – is offering up the special services on Cameo.

Advertisement

It’s easy to make a request. All you have to do is submit the instructions, pay the fee, and you will receive a video link in less than seven days.

In a video on his profile, Buckley bluntly explained that he is in it for the money.

“Now, I get asked a load of times to do video messages for people, and I could never be bothered to do it until I found out that there was a way that I could do it for money,” he said.

“So if you want me to congratulate your brother’s birthday or maybe hurl some abuse at a friend of yours who’s getting married or something like that – I can do that all for you now, for a fee.

Advertisement

“Again, here for the money.”

You can send your requests here. 

Elsewhere, Harry Potter star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, is also selling video messages. He charges £176.79 for his videos.

Other celebrities on the platform include The OC‘s Mischa Barton, NSYNC’s Lance Bass, and Gilmore Girls‘ Chad Michael Murray.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.