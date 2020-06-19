Inbetweeners star James Buckley is sending personalised video messages to friends of his fans for £41.50.

If you want to send an unconventional gift to your mate during this lockdown Buckley is your guy – he will even call your mate a “bus wanker” as part of the service.

Along with a host of other celebs, the actor – who played Jay in the show – is offering up the special services on Cameo.

It’s easy to make a request. All you have to do is submit the instructions, pay the fee, and you will receive a video link in less than seven days.

In a video on his profile, Buckley bluntly explained that he is in it for the money.

“Now, I get asked a load of times to do video messages for people, and I could never be bothered to do it until I found out that there was a way that I could do it for money,” he said.

“So if you want me to congratulate your brother’s birthday or maybe hurl some abuse at a friend of yours who’s getting married or something like that – I can do that all for you now, for a fee.

“Again, here for the money.”

You can send your requests here.

Elsewhere, Harry Potter star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, is also selling video messages. He charges £176.79 for his videos.

Other celebrities on the platform include The OC‘s Mischa Barton, NSYNC’s Lance Bass, and Gilmore Girls‘ Chad Michael Murray.