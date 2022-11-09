‘Indiana Jones’ might be getting turned into a TV series

Disney reportedly has plans to develop Indiana Jones into a TV series for Disney+.

According to Variety, Disney and Lucasfilm are currently looking for a writer to take on the project. Subsequently, plot details are not yet available.

At present, it’s unclear if the proposed series will serve as a prequel to the film franchise, a spin-off, or a tie-in to the upcoming fifth film.

Variety further reports that Disney is exploring a number of ways to keep the franchise going, whether it be a series, new films, or different types of media.

News of the new Indiana Jones project comes after Harrison Ford confirmed that the fifth instalment will be his last outing as the iconic character.

The actor appeared during a presentation at Disney’s D23 Expo in September to share the trailer from the upcoming film, where he was joined on stage by Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, director James Mangold (Logan) and cast member Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Speaking about the film, Ford, who appeared to be emotional after the trailer, said: “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons,” before pointing to Waller-Bridge.

“Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Ford then stated this would be his final outing as the character, adding: “This is it! I will not fall down for you again.”

Indiana Jones 5 is the first instalment not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who serves as a producer. John Williams, however, will return to compose the score.

Alongside Ford and Waller-Bridge, Indiana Jones 5 stars John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Oliver Richters in unknown roles.

Back in 2020, Kathleen Kennedy described the upcoming instalment as the “fifth and final” film in the series.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 30, 2023.