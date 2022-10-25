‘Industry’ officially renewed for season three at HBO

Industry has officially been renewed for a third season.

The HBO and BBC co-production aired its second season last month, and stars Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Jay Duplass and more.

“Industry reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics,” said Kathleen McCaffrey, senior vice president of HBO Programming, in a statement obtained by Variety.

Advertisement

“We’re incredibly proud of what Mickey and Konrad, Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter and the team at Bad Wolf, together with our entire cast and crew, accomplished. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

Industry follows the lives of a group of bankers working in the London office of the fictional company Pierpoint & Co, focusing on a group of recent graduates as well as their mentors.

In a review of the first season of the show, NME said of Industry: ” It makes the world of banking look deeply unappealing, but makes it very fun to watch others suffer through it.”

Meanwhile, one of the show’s main cast members, Harry Lawtey, was recently cast in an undisclosed role in forthcoming sequel Joker: Folie À Deux. Here’s everything we know about Todd Phillips’ film so far.