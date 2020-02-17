News

Netflix series Insatiable has been cancelled, and fans have taken to social media to express their disapproval.

The streaming giant has axed the show after two seasons, which comes a few weeks after star Alyssa Milano confirmed on Twitter it would not be back for a third.

During its run, the series drew controversy, many accusing it of body-shaming with the plotline of a formerly overweight teen girl (Debby Ryan) who seeks revenge on those who shamed her.

However, fans of the show have taken to social media to express their disapproval at the decision to cancel it, some frustrated that they won’t get to find out what happens next.

Milano herself tweeted about the news once it was confirmed, saying: “This is sadly true. We had the most fun creating this show. I want to thank the fans who gave us a shot and kept coming back for more.”

Insatiable premiered back in 2018 to a big backlash over accusations of fat-shaming and promoting a dangerous dieting narrative.

Before it began streaming, a petition calling for its cancellation amassed thousands of signatures, but despite this, it was renewed for a second season.

At the time, show creator Lauren Gussis said: “The story is not ‘somebody gets thin, becomes happy, and gets everything she wants.’ It’s actually quite the opposite, but the story has to start somewhere.”

Milano also defended the series, arguing that they were “addressing (through comedy) the damage that occurs from fat-shaming”.

