‘Inside No.9’ releases surreal new trailer for series 6

The official trailer for Inside No.9 series 6 has just been released – check it out below.

Ahead of the new episodes of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s anthology series, a 30-second clip teases the strange tales to follow, with one character saying “This is where the fun starts” and another asking: “Is everything alright in there?”

The new series will star Fleabag‘s Sian Clifford and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), alongside Adrian Dunbar (Line Of Duty), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Lindsay Duncan (A Discovery Of Witches), Kevin Bishop (Porridge), Nick Mohammed (Intelligence), Bhavna Limbachia (Coronation Street), and Sarah Parish (W1A).

Watch the new trailer here:

In a statement given to the BBC earlier this year, Pemberton and Shearsmith said: “As proud parents we couldn’t possibly choose a favourite, but like any youngest sibling this series is cheeky, funny – and can get away with murder.”

Sir Derek Jacobi will be the first actor to return to the show for season six, after voicing Dennis Fulcher in the season three episode ‘The Devil Of Christmas’.

Earlier this year, Shearsmith teased the new series in an interview with Empire. “It feels like we’ve got six new ideas we haven’t done,” he said. “Tonally, there’s a very silly, slapstick one, and then we’ve got far more psychological stories.”

The first five seasons of Inside No. 9 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. The specific release date for season six is yet to be confirmed.