‘Inside No. 9’ stars Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton to tour UK in December

Inside No.9 creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton have announced a UK tour starting in December.

The tour, titled Inside No.9: An Evening With Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, will see the pair chat with Mark Salisbury, author of The Insider’s Guide To Inside No.9, at venues across the country.

“They will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories and shocking secrets from some of their most memorable episodes,” the tour description reads. “There may be singing. And dancing. And as they respond to fan questions, every night will be completely unique!”

So Steve and I are coming to see YOU! We're doing a little tour of the country in December! Hope you can come along to a venue near you and see us chatting all things "No.9"! Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/u7P68RYCcH — Reece Shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) November 16, 2021

Tickets go on general sale Friday November 19 at 10am. You can check out the tour dates below.

DECEMBER

6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

7 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

8 – Brighton, Brighton Dome

9 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

10 – York, Barbican

11 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

12 – Sheffield, City Hall

13 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

14 – Hull, City Hall

16 – Middlesbrough, Town Hall

17 – Ipswich, Corn Exchange

18 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

19 – Harrogate, Convention Centre

Inside No.9 is a dark comedy anthology series which began in 2014. The sixth series aired earlier this year and concluded in June.

A seventh series has been confirmed by the BBC and is scheduled to be released in 2022. Confirmed guest stars include Daniel Mays, Jason Isaacs, Jessica Hynes, Sophie Okonedo, Diane Morgan, Daisy Haggard, Annette Badland, Siobhan Redmond and Ron Cook.

Mark Gatiss, co-star and co-creator on The League Of Gentlemen, will also feature in the next series.

Speaking about the new series when it was announcement in September, Shearsmith and Pemberton said: “We hope you’ll join us and another incredible cast of actors for more surprises that will make your jaws drop and spines tingle.

“Heads might even roll, and if not heads, definitely eyes.”