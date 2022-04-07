‘Inside No. 9’: watch the intense new trailer for season seven

A first trailer for the upcoming seventh season of Inside No.9 has been revealed – check it out below, along with details of a premiere date.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s dark comedy anthology series began on the BBC in 2014, with its sixth series airing last year.

A seventh series was confirmed by the BBC last year and its first episode will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on April 20.

Confirmed guest stars include Daniel Mays, Jason Isaacs, Jessica Hynes, Sophie Okonedo, Diane Morgan, Daisy Haggard, Annette Badland, Siobhan Redmond and Ron Cook.

Mark Gatiss, co-star and co-creator on The League Of Gentlemen, will also feature in the next series.

Watch the creepy trailer for season seven, soundtracked by a brooding cover of ‘What A Wonderful World’, below.

Speaking about the new series when it was announcement in September, Shearsmith and Pemberton said: “We hope you’ll join us and another incredible cast of actors for more surprises that will make your jaws drop and spines tingle.

“Heads might even roll, and if not heads, definitely eyes.”

Last year, Shearsmith told NME he believes the BBC anthology show could go on for another three series.

“It just goes on,” he said. “It’s a brilliant thing but also horrific to try to keep coming up with the stories because there is such a high turnover of storytelling. What haven’t we done? It’s become a tyranny that we’ve got to keep trying to keep thinking of things.

“If we can get to nine, Inside No.9 series nine then we can stop and then I can die,” he joked.