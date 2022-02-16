‘Inventing Anna’ subject Anna Sorokin to receive new docuseries

Inventing Anna subject Anna Sorokin is set to receive her own docuseries courtesy of Bunim/Murray Productions.

The fake heiress who conned banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars will be the main focus of a new project, after Shonda Rhimes’ scripted Netflix series starring Julia Garner aired last week.

Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, is currently being held in detention by immigration authorities as she awaits the verdict after overstaying her visa. She was sentenced in 2019 and released in 2021, for the crimes portrayed in Inventing Anna.

Advertisement

The new series is set to “begin where Inventing Anna” ends, reports Deadline.

“It will follow the fast-moving events as her future changes day-to-day. While her final destination is uncertain, the series aims to give audiences an insight into what makes Sorokin tick, and where she plans to take her recently cemented infamy,” the publication said of the project.

Bunim/Murray Productions Director of Development Michael Driscoll said in a statement: “Anna’s story is very much alive and still unfolding as we speak. We’ve been developing this project with her for months now – and spent countless hours on phone and video calls with her.

“She is a complicated and fascinating character, and we are looking forward to telling the next chapter of her ever-evolving tale.”

In a two-star review of Inventing Anna, NME wrote: “Inventing Anna is a little like its subject: it might fool people who are impressed by its shiny surfaces but under the surface there isn’t much going on.”