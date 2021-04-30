‘Invincible’ officially renewed for two more seasons at Amazon

Robert Kirkman’s animated series Invincible has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3 at Amazon Prime Video.

The showrunner shared the news in a brief video alongside actor Steven Yeun, who voices the lead character.

“I have like eighteen missed calls from you,” Yeun can be heard saying in the video. “I apologise,” says Kirkman, “I’m very sorry to bother you, I don’t know where you are or what you’re doing, I just wanted to give you some news.

“We have just heard from Amazon that we have just been picked up for season 2,” Kirkman continues, “and we have just been picked up for season 3 as well.”

Watch the video here:

Hey @InvincibleHQ fans! @steveyeun & I have some potentially exciting news to share about season 2 and… pic.twitter.com/1rgEQCTwxR — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) April 29, 2021

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” Kirkman said in a separate statement obtained by Variety.

“The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

In a four-star review of the first season of Invincible, NME said: “Invincible is wildly unpredictable, its ruthless narrative and handbrake turn plot twists belying the show’s conventional superhero setup. In fact, the series is so willing to off key characters that it makes Game Of Thrones’ ‘Red Wedding’ look like a summer tea party in a country garden.

“That shows guts and a willingness to stand apart, something that’s rare in a Marvel and DC-dominated comic book universe. If all of Kirkman’s upcoming shows are like this – we can’t wait.”

‘Invincible’ is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video