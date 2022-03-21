Irvine Welsh TV series ‘Crime’ gets second series

Irvine Welsh’s recent TV series Crime has been confirmed for a return.

The show, which premiered on BritBox last November, is based on the writer’s own 2008 novel, following detective Ray Lennox (Dougray Scott) – and marked the author’s first foray into TV shows.

The now-confirmed second series is also set to move to ITV’s new streaming service ITVX, with filming set to begin this summer.

It will pick up with Scott’s troubled detective, who has settled back into Edinburgh’s Serious Crimes team following his breakdown over the toll of the last investigation.

“When a high-ranking member of the establishment is found dead in a Leith warehouse, Lennox is thrown into a case which quickly reveals itself as the work of a serial killer,” the synopsis continues.

“As victims mount up, Lennox realises these are anything but random. This is the work of a solitary killer with an axe to grind. Never far from his psychological turmoil, Lennox is pushed back towards his demons by this new case.”

Welsh said of the renewal: “I loved working on the first season of Crime, and [co-writer] Dean Cavanagh and myself are already having a blast developing scripts for the second series. It was wonderful to work with such a talented cast and we hope to push those memorable characters further this time. No more Mister Nice Guy from Dean and I.”

Scott added: “Making Crime has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of my career. I’m so grateful to get to work once again with the great Irvine Welsh, my wonderful producing partner Tony Wood and all at Buccaneer and ITV. I feel very fortunate.”

Crime series one also starred Joanna Vanderham (Warrior), Angela Griffin (White Lines), Ken Stott (The Dig) and Jamie Sives (Guilt).

Welsh is perhaps best known for writing Trainspotting, which was adapted into the famous 1996 film. Last year, it was confirmed that the writer is working on a stage musical version, which is due to premiere in the West End.