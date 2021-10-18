Irvine Welsh’s first TV series ‘Crime’ gets gritty first-look trailer

Irvine Welsh’s upcoming TV series Crime has released its first trailer.

The new show, which will stream on BritBox from next month, marks the Trainspotting author’s first show for TV, and is adapted from his own 2008 novel of the same name.

The fast-paced trailer introduces us to Detective Inspector Ray Lennox, played by Dougray Scott, as he battles with his own demons while being part of serious crime investigations.

“They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions, not in my mind…,” he declares, while also noting that monsters are round every corner.

“Crime is the story of Ray Lennox in a city on the edge of the abyss,” the synopsis reads. “Lennox is a man whose clear sight is not always a blessing.

“A girl goes missing. A town is in fear. A police department fights with itself. A hero is lost; tortured by his own demons and all the while, watching, waiting, a brutal killer is poised to strike.”

The six-part series also stars Joanna Vanderham (Warrior), Angela Griffin (White Lines), Ken Stott (The Dig) and Jamie Sives (Guilt), and has been adapted by Welsh and screenwriting partner Dean Cavanagh (Creation Stories).

Welsh is perhaps best known for writing the original novel Trainspotting, which was adapted into the cult 1996 film of the same name starring Ewan McGregor, Ewan Bremner and Robert Carlyle.

It was eventually followed by 2017 sequel T2: Trainspotting, and Carlyle recently confirmed to NME that a TV adaptation of the follow-up novel The Blade Artist is in the works as well.

“Irvine [Welsh] and myself have been chatting quite a lot recently with a couple of excellent producers in London about [continuing the Trainspotting story],” the actor said.

“As you know there was another book called The Blade Artist which is just entirely about Begbie and his mad story. It’s still in its early moments but it’s looking pretty good that this will happen eventually.”

Irvine Welsh’s Crime premieres on November 18 on BritBox.