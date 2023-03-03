Daisy Jones & The Six captures the 1970s through a documentary about a fictional rock band.

Created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, the music series follows the “precipitous rise and fall of a renowned rock band” led by charismatic singers Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin).

The miniseries, presented as a documentary, sees the fictional band “reveal the truth” on why they decided to call it quits at the height of their fame.

Is Daisy Jones & The Six based on a real band?

Sort of. The show is based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which was inspired by the dynamic between Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham on the band’s 1997 live album ‘The Dance’.

Writing about his inspirations for the book on Hello Sunshine, Reid wrote: “Two years ago, when I decided I wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing ‘Landslide’. How it looked so much like two people in love.

“And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh.

“Even after copious amounts of research about Fleetwood Mac and a host of other duos and bands, I’m still taken with that moment between them. I can’t help but marvel at the idea that, despite everything they’d been through, Stevie and Lindsey still loved each other then. Or how, despite what it looked like to us all, they no longer did.”

Others in the show’s cast include Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright. Timothy Olyphant also makes a guest appearance as Rod Reyes.

Daisy Jones & The Six is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.