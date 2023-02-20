Is ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 4 in the works?

The third, and reportedly final, season of Star Trek: Picard premiered last week – but it seems a season 4 is possible.

The Star Trek spin-off was first announced back in 2018 with season 1 being released in 2020, with a second season airing in 2022.

A third season was “informally” green lit back in 2020, so it could be filmed back-to-back with season 2 before Sir Patrick Stewart officially confirmed the season in 2021, with filming wrapping in March 2022. Paramount confirmed that Star Trek: Picard season 3 would be the last though.

Star Trek: Picard is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes available every Friday. US viewers can watch Star Trek: Picard the day before, on Paramount+.

Will there be a Star Trek: Picard season 4?

Possibly!

“When we started the series, Patrick and I talked about really wanting it to just be three years, feeling like we could really tell a complete story with the season you’re now seeing as our endpoint,” said series producer Alex Kurtzman (via TVLine) earlier this year.

“That being said, anything is possible. If a show blows the doors off the place, as we’re certainly hoping it will, and we’re very, very proud of season 3, who knows,” he added.

Stewart is apparently also up for a return “if we can maintain the work that we did on seasons 1, 2 and 3 of Picard.”

“There is still enormous potential for narrative in what we’ve been doing, and there are still doors left open. We didn’t close all of them,” he explained.

What about other Star Trek spin-offs?

Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard brings back several characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation which ran from 1987 to 1994 and featured 178 episodes over seven seasons. Four films followed between 1994 and 2002, though The Next Generation was ultimately cancelled after the poor reception to 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis.

While Star Trek: Picard is, according to showrunner Terry Matalas, a “send-off” to those characters, Gates McFadden (who plays Dr. Beverly Crusher) disagrees. “I read all those 10 scripts and I didn’t see it as a send-off as much as we are engaged in the present of the world,” she told Rotten Tomatoes. “It’s a new world, things have changed, and there is so much yet to be done.”

“You can do anything you want to do [with Trek],” added Michael Dorn, who plays Worf. “You never know what’s in studios’ minds, but it seems like it’s the right thing [to continue with the characters.]”

Last year, Executive producer Alex Kurtzman confirmed further Star Trek spin-offs were in the works. “Anything’s possible and, without revealing too much, you can certainly expect to see more Star Trek shows with female leads,” he added (via Entertainment Weekly).