Is ‘The Bequeathed’ season 2 coming out?

Netflix’s new k-drama series The Bequeathed was released to streaming today (January 19).

The series focuses on Yoon Seo-ha (Hellbound‘s Kim Hyun-joo), a lecturer who inherits a family burial ground after the death of her uncle. However, the sudden appearance of her half-brother Kim Yeong-ho (Itaewon Class‘ Ryu Kyung-soo) complicates the situation when he demands that he has a stake in the burial ground.

Things get increasingly ominous when police officers Choi Seong-joon (My Name‘s Park Hee-soon) and Park Sang-min (Moving‘s Park Byung-eun) show up to investigate a series of mysterious murders that took place nearby.

The six-episode show was first announced back in October, and it is based on a popular webtoon by Kang Tae-kyung. It is co-written by Hellbound and Train to Busan creator Yeon Sang-ho, alongside Hwang Eun-young and series director Min Hong-nam.

The trailer for the series was released earlier this month, opening with Seo-ha being informed of her uncle’s death. “That crazy bastard is killing people around me one by one to inherit that burial ground all by himself,” Seo-ha tells the police, as things in her life slowly spin out of control.

“Give me the family burial ground. That’s the only way you can live,” her half-brother Young-ho begs, as the trailer comes to an end.

Has Netflix renewed The Bequeathed for a second season?

At the time of writing (January 2024), Netflix has not renewed the series. It is not clear if there will be further episodes in the future, however the latest instalment of the webtoon upon which the show is based was released on the same day that the show landed on Netflix (January 19).

Part one of the webtoon of The Bequeathed was released on November 27 via Kakao Entertainment.

What has the show’s co-writer Yeon Sang-ho said about The Bequeathed?

In an interview with the Korea Herald, Sang-ho said: “I found the idea of using family grave sites as a theme for a drama series intriguing.”

“I am most curious about how the global audience will view The Bequeathed. There are not many countries with a concept like family grave sites. That’s why the title translates to ‘The Bequeathed’ in English,” he said. The original Korean title for the show is ‘Seonsan’, a Korean word for family grave sites.

“However, while family grave sites may not exist (in many other places), there’s no country in the world without families. If the global viewers can empathize with the concept of family, I think (the drama series) could be understood globally.”