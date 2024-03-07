Is ‘The Gentlemen’ season two happening?

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen has received a TV sequel series on Netflix.

The spin-off series stars Theo James as Eddie Halstead, who has inherited an estate of 15,000 acres and the title of Duke of Halstead from his deceased father. He soon discovers the land, however, is part of Mickey Pearson’s cannabis empire.

Pearson was played by Matthew McConaughey in Guy Ritchie’s original 2020 film, alongside Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong and Michelle Dockery.

This sequel series, meanwhile, stars predominantly British acting heavyweights including Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Peter Serafinowicz, Ray Winstone and Vinnie Jones.

Has The Gentlemen season 2 been announced?

Netflix has not announced whether The Gentlemen will return for a second season. The show’s future will likely depend on if it attracts a sizeable audience, which certainly seems possible considering the level of acting talent involved.

This page will be updated when an announcement is made.

Where can I watch the original movie?

Bizarrely, the original film isn’t available to watch on Netflix. At the time of writing (March 7), 2020’s The Gentlemen is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and others. Alternatively, you can buy it physically too.

Speaking about the series, Ritchie, who directed the first two episodes, said: “The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me. We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”