Is The Mandalorian related to Boba Fett?

The Mandalorian series has simultaneously acted as a vessel for expanded lore around the classic Star Wars character Boba Fett.

Created by Jon Favreau, the Star Wars spin-off series (controversially) reintroduced Boba Fett following his presumed death in the Sarlaac pit in Return Of The Jedi.

With his survival confirmed in season two, the bounty hunter was given his own spin-off in The Book Of Boba Fett which intertwined with events between the second and third seasons of The Mandalorian.

Aside from their obvious similarities in armour sets, there’s less common ground than you might expect between the two characters.

Are The Mandalorian and Boba Fett related?

Technically, they’re not. Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian was adopted into Mandalorian culture – a creed which derives from the planet Mandalore.

After his parents were killed in the Clone Wars, an orphaned Djarin was rescued by a tribe of Mandalorian warriors and raised as a “foundling” – despite not originating from Mandalore. After training in their ways, he became a Mandalorian warrior and adopted the name of his people as a pseudonym.

In comparison, Boba Fett isn’t Mandalorian and hasn’t adopted their creed. As established in 2002’s Attack Of The Clones, Boba is an unmodified clone of Jango Fett – a Mandalorian bounty hunter who raised him as his son on the planet Kamino. Jango kept Boba as payment for serving as the genetic template for the Galactic Republic’s clone army.

After Jango is killed at the hands of Mace Windu, Boba adopts the armour, equipment and Slave I ship of his “father” and becomes a bounty hunter in his own right. In other words, Boba is a cloned Mandalorian who hasn’t been raised within Mandalorian culture.

Will Boba Fett make an appearance in The Mandalorian season three?

While it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s certainly possible. The character was last seen on Tatooine after events in The Book Of Boba Fett, so if The Mandalorian makes a return visit, a reunion might be in store.

In a four-star review of season three, NME wrote: “Pascal’s performance anchors yet another yet another super-slick action scene that dances us around asteroids and whips Baby Yoda through the sky squealing – and The Mandalorian is right back where it belongs.”