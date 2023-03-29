Is ‘The Night Agent’ good? Here’s what critics are saying

The Night Agent was released on Netflix earlier this month – but is it worth a watch?

Created by Shawn Ryan (The Shield) and based on the book by Matthew Quirk, the spy thriller series follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who is thrown into a vast conspiracy involving a Russian mole at the highest level of the US Government.

A synopsis reads: “The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centring on a low level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings – until the night it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Alongside Basso, the show’s cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei and Enrique Murciano.

Here’s what the critics are saying about The Night Agent

At the time of writing, The Night Agent has a critics score of 67 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Based on audience reviews, it has 82 per cent.

While formulaic, it’s better than you’d expect

In a four-star review on the Guardian, the show is described as “propulsive, slicker-than-slick fun” that rises above expectations. “It gives you that warm feeling you get when you come across something a little bit better than it needs to be. You could not ask for more out of your adaptation of a bestselling political thriller about a night agent.”

Variety echoed the same thoughts, writing: “It’s a pleasure to see a show better than it might have been, when so often the opposite is true: The Night Agent sparks with curiosity and intrigue, a richly detailed show that propels viewers forward with a relentless pace.”

Things really pick up in the second half

While the opening episodes struggle to establish the momentum, “real tension begins to build” around the sixth or seventh episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “There are still plenty of surprises that are way too obvious and elaborate plots held together with the flimsiest of logic, but I tore through the last five episodes without pause.”

Hong Chau elevates the series

“Chau is clearly the biggest stand-out; her character is one of the more complicated ones among the ensemble, often existing in a grey area and either at odds with our heroes or trying to assist them,” Collider writes.

Variety similarly praised Chau and the chemistry among the rest of the cast, writing: “Here, [Chau] is playing the determined White House Chief of Staff, a figure close to the heart of various intrigues on a political thriller with schlock in its DNA. And yet she does it so elegantly, so excellently that she elevates the whole thing.”

They added: “Chau is excellent – steel in her spine underneath a solicitous exterior, but Basso and Buchanan have real chemistry; so, in an askew manner, do Eve Harlow and Phoenix Raei as a pair of assassins for whom murder is an aphrodisiac.”

The Night Agent is available to stream on Netflix.