Isaac Hempstead-Wright thought ‘Game of Thrones’ finale script was a joke

"I genuinely thought it was a joke script."

Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead-Wright has admitted he initially believed that the show’s ending was a joke.

The actor, who has portrayed Bran Stark since the show’s inception in 2011, played a pivotal role as his character became King of Westeros.

While the ending proved divisive among fans, Hempstead-Wright admitted that he didn’t take it seriously after first discovering his fate.

“I genuinely thought it was a joke script and that [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] sent to everyone a script with their own character ends up on the Iron Throne,” Hempstead-Wright told Entertainment Weekly.

“‘Yeah, good one guys. Oh s—, it’s actually real?’”

The moment in question came as a crucial meeting decided that Bran should become the ruler – even if the pivotal scene was tainted by an errant water bottle.

And Hempstead-Wright previously admitted it’s inevitable that not everyone will be entirely happy with the show’s ending.

“Not everyone will be happy,” the actor admitted.

“It’s so difficult to finish a series as popular as this without pissing some people off. I don’t think anybody will think it’s predictable and that’s as much as you can hope for. People are going to be angry. There’s going to be a lot of broken hearts. It’s ‘bittersweet,’ exactly as [saga author] George R.R. Martin intended. It’s a fitting conclusion to this epic saga.”

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the series, has also defended the show’s ending after some backlash from fans.