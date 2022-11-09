‘Island’: ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, Lee Da-hee and more star in intense new teaser

TVING has dropped the first teaser for its upcoming fantasy K-drama Island, starring ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, Lee Da-hee, Kim Nam-gil and more.

Island is a titular adaptation of a webcomic and focuses on a group of people as they attempt to fight off evil forces hellbent on global annihilation, set on Jeju Island. Pan (One The Woman’s Kim Nam-gil) is an immortal monster hunter who has been protecting the world from evil demons for thousands of years, while Mi-ho (Search: WWW’s Lee Da-hee) is a conglomerate heiress who is unaware of a power she possesses. Teaming up alongside both of them is a young exorcist priest named John, played by Cha Eun-woo (True Beauty).

The brand-new 15-second teaser was released by South Korean streaming platform TVING on November 8, and features a montage of the high-octane action scenes to be expected from the upcoming series, starring the characters of all three of its main cast.

Advertisement

Island is slated for a December premiere in Korea on TVING and globally via Amazon Prime Video as previously announced. An exact release date and broadcast schedule will be disclosed at a later stage.

Hyde, Jekyll, Me actor Sung Joon – who was not featured in the teaser – is also set to star as Gung-tan. He, like Pan, is an immortal being tasked with protecting the world from demons, however, later becomes an antagonist when he goes up against Pan.

Other supporting actors in the upcoming series include veteran actors Go Doo-shim, who most recently starred in Netflix’s Our Blues, and Park Geun-hyung (Undercover, The Good Detective). A Model Family‘s and Extracurricular’s Oh Kwang-rok will also be starring in Island. The series was helmed by filmmaker Bae Jong, previously responsible for Fabricated City and Welcome to Dongmakgol, and written by Oh Bo-hyin.