‘It’s A Sin’ cast pay tribute to late actress Lynette Clarke

The stars of It’s A Sin have paid tribute to cast member Lynette Clarke after it was confirmed that the actress died earlier this week.

Clarke played a nurse who speaks to Colin (Callum Scott Howells) when he goes to visit Henry (Neil Patrick Harris) in hospital in one of the series’ first emotionally charged scenes.

It’s A Sin casting director Andy Pryor shared the news on social media today (February 21), remembering Clarke as a “lovely, lovely woman”.

The cast of the show soon began posting their own tributes, with Howells writing: “I’m completely shook by this news today. I spent a really special day with Lynette and we told each other stories and laughed the whole way through.

“The kindest and most beautiful soul. I’m sending all my love to Lynette’s family and loved ones.”

Omari Douglas, who plays Roscoe, tweeted: “Oh this is gutting news ;((( my heart goes out to all of her loved ones xoxoxo.”

“That’s so sad,” Nathaniel Curtis, who plays Ash, wrote. “Thinking of her family and loved ones.”

See more tributes to Clarke below.

As well as her role in It’s A Sin, Clarke’s TV credits included Top Boy, Harley Street and recent Netflix series Bridgerton.

Her theatrical appearances included The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time and Philip Ridley’s Karagula at the Soho Theatre, winning an Off West End Theatre Award in 2017 for her performance in the latter.