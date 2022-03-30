‘It’s A Sin’ leads BAFTA Television and Craft nominations with 11 nods

The nominations for this year’s Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards have just been announced, with It’s A Sin leading the pack.

BAFTA announced the nominations today (March 30) ahead of the TV Craft Awards ceremony on April 24 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Russell T Davies’ Channel 4 limited series It’s A Sin has come out on top with 11 nominations, including nods for directing, editing, scripted casting, writing, and several acting awards.

Landscapers, starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis, closely follows with a nomination for Thewlis as well as five Craft nominations including original music, production design, photography & lighting fiction.

Several more Channel 4 projects impressed the jury, with six nods for Help, Time and We Are Lady Parts. Netflix‘s Sex Education was nominated for five awards.

Take a look at the full list of nominees here:

Drama series

In My Skin (BBC Three)

Manhunt: The Night Stalker (ITV)

Unforgotten (ITV)

Vigil (BBC One)

Mini-series

It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

Landscapers (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Stephen (ITV)

Time (BBC One)

International

Call My Agent! (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

Leading actress

Denise Gough – Too Close (ITV)

Emily Watson – Too Close (ITV)

Jodie Comer – Help (Channel 4)

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Lydia West – It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

Niamh Algar – Deceit (Channel 4)

Leading actor

David Thewlis – Landscapers (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Hugh Quarshie – Stephen (ITV)

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

Samuel Adewunmi – You Don’t Know Me (BBC One)

Sean Bean – Time (BBC One)

Stephen Graham – Time (BBC One)

Female performance in a comedy programme

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education (Netflix)

Aisling Bea – This Way Up (Channel 4)

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Natasia Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

Rose Matafeo – Starstruck (BBC Three)

Sophie Willan – Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

Joe Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)

Samson Kayo – Bloods (Sky One)

Steve Coogan – This Time with Alan Partridge (BBC One)

Tim Renkow – Jerk (BBC Three)

Supporting actor

Callum Scott Howells – It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

David Carlyle – It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO/Sky Atlantic)

Nonso Anozie – Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Omari Douglas – It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

Stephen Graham – Time (BBC One)

Supporting actress

Cathy Tyson – Help (Channel 4)

Céline Buckens – Showtrial (BBC One)

Emily Mortimer – The Pursuit of Love (BBC One)

Jessica Plummer – The Girl Before (BBC One)

Leah Harvey – Foundation (Apple TV+)

Tahirah Sharif – The Tower (ITV)

Scripted comedy

Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)

Motherland (BBC Two)

Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

The British Academy Film Awards took place earlier this month – check out the full list of winners here.