The Pet Shop Boys‘ classic song ‘It’s A Sin’ has seen a huge increase in sales and streaming following the success of Russell T. Davies’ show of the same name.

The sales and streaming figures for the song have increased by 249 per cent in the UK since the show first aired on January 22 (judged against the same three-week period last year), the Official Charts reports.

During the first week after the show premiered, there was a 115 per cent increase in chart sales of the song.

The weekly streaming figures for the song have more than doubled since It’s A Sin first aired – jumping from 93,000 plays on average to 310,000 per week.

The show also broke records at the start of this month by becoming the most-binged new TV box set on All 4, Channel 4’s on-demand service.

It’s A Sin is also All 4’s “third biggest series to date”, the broadcaster confirmed. All 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz said: “The extraordinary performance of It’s A Sin is a reminder that powerful drama with something important to say about the world can also be commercially successful.

“It has also demonstrated how our strategy of box-setting shows on All 4 can bring a greater combined linear and digital audience to a show than a traditional release pattern. It’s been a key driver of All 4 viewing in a month that has seen our digital viewing on our own platforms up by more than 90 per cent compared to the same period last year.”

In a five-star review of It’s A Sin, NME wrote: “By telling this story through the eyes of warm, flawed and sometimes frustrating characters you’ll care about, it offers a heartbreaking reminder of the countless lives claimed by HIV/AIDS.”