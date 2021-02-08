‘It’s A Sin’: Russell T Davies was worried about reaction to Colin’s storyline

It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies has revealed that he debated not writing a particular storyline involving character Colin Morris-Jones.

The drama, which stars Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, follows the lives of four friends living together as the HIV/AIDS crisis begins to emerge in the UK.

In episode three of the Channel 4 show, fans learn that Colin (played by Callum Scott Howells) has acquired the HIV virus and he starts to suffer from AIDS-related illnesses, which ultimately leads to his tragic death.

Audiences are left wondering how he contracted the virus as he seemingly hadn’t had any love interests in the show.

Speaking on an episode of It’s A Sin – After Hours, Davies said the “whodunnit” element of the storyline was something he was worried about writing, admitting he almost didn’t go through with it.

“It gets revealed that he was having sex with his landlady’s son all those years ago, which I think there’s something very true in there – there’s a lot of closeted men who will have a sex life and not tell anyone about it,” he said.

“What I worried about was making that ‘whodunnit’ in a show that’s been very sober. I literally sat here at this desk thinking, ‘you can’t do that, you can’t do that, you can’t do that.’

“I did do it. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath and do these things. I like it now with the end result. I think it closes Colin’s story off beautifully. But out of all the things that happen in this show, that is the one I worried about the most.”

Meanwhile, Elton John has praised Russell T Davies’ Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin for providing “an incredibly moving account” of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.