‘It’s A Sin’ showrunner reveals idea for sequel series

It’s A Sin executive producer Nicola Shindler has revealed that a second season could still go ahead.

It comes after the Channel 4 show’s creator Russell T Davies previously ruled out another series last year.

But Shindler has now confirmed that Davies is considering tackling a different subject with the characters Jill (Lydia West) and Roscoe (Omari Douglas) from the original series.

“There was a time when there were a lot of stories in the press about young boys being manipulated online,” said Shindler at a Bafta Television Session (via The Metro). “They were being filmed and then they were being blackmailed, essentially. It was young teenage boys and it was something that Russell [T Davies] was really concerned about.

“It sounds like it’s not related at all, except that he thought: ‘What if you cut to the present day, and what if Jill and Roscoe are going out there, trying to stop the people who are doing this?’”

Followiing its release last year, It’s A Sin was announced as Channel 4’s most-binged new TV box set on All 4. The show, which chronicles the lives of gay friends living in London during the ’80s Aids crisis, accumulated 6.5million views on All 4, securing it as the Channel 4 streamer’s biggest ever instant box set.

Shindler has now revealed that the series was originally set to be called The Boys because “it’s about looking after the boys”.

“He [Davies] just wanted to pick up on that idea that one problem might have gone away, but there are still so many vulnerable people out there who need looking after, or who need some kind of attention shining on them,” she added.

“He never wrote any of it – it was a small idea, I don’t know if he’ll be cross that I’ve told people what the idea is. He just wanted to pick it up in the present day and say, ‘Look, there are still so many people out there who need some kind of protection’. That was the point of it.”

It’s A Sin was recently nominated for 11 gongs at the BAFTA Television and Craft awards.

In the end it picked up two with Peter Hoar winning Director: Fiction and Sarah Brewerton winning Editing: Fiction.