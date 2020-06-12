GAMING  

‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ episodes featuring blackface removed from Neftlix

‘Dee Reynolds: Shaping America's Youth’ is no longer viewable on the streaming platform

By Tobi Akingbade
Credit: Netflix

Netflix has removed an episode of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, which saw two characters wear blackface

The sixth episode from the second season, ‘Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth’, is no longer viewable on the streaming platform.

Fans quickly noticed that the episode, which sees Mac and Dee wear blackface, was missing and flocked to social media with their reactions.

NME has contacted Netflix for further comment.

Renewed discussions about race have emerged in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month.

Floyd, who was African American, died in Minneapolis on May 25 when white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three of his colleagues, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung, are now all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

His death has sparked a series of Black Lives Matter protests across the globe.

This comes as, Fawlty Towers‘ most famous episodes was removed from a streaming service due to racial slurs and the repeated use of the N-word.

It follows the removal of Matt Lucas and David Walliams’ sketch comedy shows Little Britain and Come Fly With Me from streaming platforms over their use of blackface.

Channel 4 has also removed episodes of Bo’ Selecta after creator Leigh Francis apologised for his caricatures of black people in the show.

