‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ cast roast Emmys for never nominating them

The cast of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia presented an award at the Emmys together for the first time on Monday (January 15).

Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito handed out the award for Outstanding Talk Series at the ceremony, with the gang taking the moment to highlight the lack of Emmy nominations for their show over 16 seasons.

“What an honour it is to be here at the 75th Emmy awards,” Olson said, to a shocked Howerton.

“Wait, what?” he replied. “This show’s been on for 75 years? We’ve been on the air since 2005 and I’ve never even been here.”

“Hang on,” Day chimed in, addressing the crowd. “Have you guys been doing this every single year without us?”

McElhenney added: “Yeah, they get dressed up, give each other awards. 16 seasons and we’ve never even presented before.”

As highlighted in the clip above, McElhenney and DeVito have won Emmys for other projects – Welcome To Wrexham and Taxi respectively – but never for It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

The show’s lack of acknowledgment by the Emmys was even addressed in the sitcom, specifically in season nine episode The Gang Tries Desperately To Win An Award, where they try to win the accolade of having the best bar in Philadelphia.

Speaking to IndieWire in 2016 about the episode, Howerton said: “That episode was our way of saying it sucks and it hurts to not win an award, but we also don’t care, but we do, but we don’t because we know. Everybody knows. It’s just like winning a trophy, it shouldn’t be about that.”

On the subject of the Emmys, Day added: “It still feels like some sort of high school party that we’re perpetually not invited to.”

Succession and The Bear were the big winners at this year’s Emmys, picking up six awards each.