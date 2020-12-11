‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ renewed for historic season 18

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been renewed for four more seasons through to season 18, according to Variety.

The news will see the series break its own record and become the longest-running live action comedy of all time.

The show was renewed for season 15 earlier this year, with that news breaking the record previously held by The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet which ran for 14 seasons.

Season 15 will air on FXX, set to debut in 2021.

Earlier this year, co-creator Rob McElhenney said he wants to keep making It’s Always Sunny “forever”.

“It takes us about five months to make a season of Sunny,” he had said “We have that period of our lives carved. We’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.”

Elsewhere, star and co-creator Glenn Howerton said that Four Seasons Total Landscaping could make a cameo in the upcoming season.

Commenting on Rudy Giuliani’s accidental booking of the landscaping company for Trump’s post-election press conference, Howerton said: “I sort of fall into the camp that someone thought they had booked the Four Seasons Hotel,” Howerton added. “And then they showed up and were like ‘Are you kidding me? This is nuts.’”

Regarding the possibility of a cameo in season 15, he said: “That has been discussed. Normally we would not do something like that because it’s something the audience has already thought of and it’s too obvious but man… that’s some good low-hanging fruit.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. But it’s tempting, it’s very tempting.”