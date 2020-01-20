It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s co-creator Rob McElhenney has said that he wants to keep making the show “forever”.

The comedy series has run for 14 seasons since its premiere back in 2005, and, according to McElhenney, they have no plans to wind down.

“It takes us about five months to make a season of Sunny,” he explained at the Winter TCA press tour (via Deadline). “We have that period of our lives carved. We’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.”

The show aired its 14th and latest season towards the end of last year, and co-creator Glenn Howerton said beforehand that the key to the show’s success is “having a very strong point of view”.

“It can be a big thing—like something political, or some sort of a larger issue, like abortion—or just having a really, really strong opinion about the acidity level of your coffee,” he elaborated. “It’s great comedy fodder, but it’s also emblematic of our society more and more.

“The people that we hear about or from the most are the people who have strong opinions. And I think with that, you can just go anywhere.”

With the premiere of its 14th season the show became the joint longest-running live-action sitcom in American TV history, equalling The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

Meanwhile, last year Mac – aka McElhenney – fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing catch with baseball star Chase Utley.