‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ cast confirm season 14 is on the way

Dennis, Mac and Charlie are back in the writing room together

The creators and primary castmembers of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia have confirmed that work on the show’s 14th season is now underway.

The previous season of Sunny concluded in November 2018 with a landmark episode which addressed Mac’s (played by Rob McElhenney) sexuality.

It’s now been confirmed that production on season 14 of Sunny is in progress. McElhenney took to Instagram yesterday (May 29) to confirm that writing had begun on the new episodes, as he posted a picture of himself, Charlie Day (Charlie Kelly) and Glenn Howerton (Dennis Reynolds) together in an office on the Fox Studio Lot with the caption “We can make a pretty good TV show but can’t take a photo for shit”. See the image below.

Day and Howerton followed up that post by each uploading another picture of the trio together, with the latter remarking: “The boys are back in town. #sunny14”

It’s not yet clear whether season 14 will premiere before the end of the year. When it does air, though, Sunny will become the joint longest-running live-action sitcom in American TV history as it’ll equal the amount of seasons that The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, the current record-holder, was on the air for in the 1950s and 60s.

Last month, McElhenney revealed that he made an unexpected cameo in the final season of Game of Thrones. The actor, writer and producer played a slain soldier belonging to Euron Greyjoy in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance on the HBO fantasy show.