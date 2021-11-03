‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ season 15 premiere date announced

The premiere date for season 15 of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has been confirmed.

The show – which will now become the longest-running live action comedy series in TV history – is set to kick off its latest series via FXX on December 1.

It’s Always Sunny… will return with the first two episodes from the new eight-episode run, and will find Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, among other storylines.

It’s your lucky day.🍀The Gang’s back for a 15th season 12/1 on FXX, next day on #FXonHulu. #SunnyFXX pic.twitter.com/2NOU4ylG1f — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) November 3, 2021

The last season concluded in November 2019, with the show renewed for four more seasons back in December 2020.

McElhenney revealed the title of the new season’s first episode earlier this year, called ‘2020: Year In Review’. The episode is written by McElhenney, Day and Howerton.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, McElhenney, who bought football club Wrexham AFC with Ryan Reynolds, said he’s working on making Sir Anthony Hopkins a fan of the club.

“He is a big supporter,” McElhenney joked when NME asked about Hopkins’ thoughts on Wrexham. “No he didn’t mention it, but I’m going to make him a supporter.

“I’ve already sent him a bunch of gear and I’m going to hope that he puts it on and puts it up on his Instagram. We’ll see. We’re buds now.”

Along with It’s Always Sunny…, McElhenney also stars in Apple TV’s sitcom Mythic Quest, which recently concluded its second season.