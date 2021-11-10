‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ heads to Ireland in season 15 trailer

FX has released the first trailer for It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 15.

The show – which is set to become the longest-running live action comedy series in TV history – will return via channel FXX on December 1.

Among the exploits shown in the new trailer, Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) all head to Ireland on vacation for an episode.

Advertisement

Other storylines in the eight-episode run will tackle the coronavirus pandemic, while Frank delves into his history with Jeffrey Epstein. There’s also a nod to the Harvey Weinstein scandal in the trailer, as Dee opens up her own questionable acting class.

McElhenney revealed the title of the new season’s first episode earlier this year, called ‘2020: Year In Review’. The episode is written by McElhenney, Day and Howerton.

The last season concluded in November 2019, with the show renewed for four more seasons back in December 2020.

McElhenney and Day also teamed-up for Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest, which was recently renewed for a third and fourth season.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, McElhenney, who is the co-owner of Wrexham FC with Ryan Reynolds, explained how he’s working on making Sir Anthony Hopkins a fan of the club.

Advertisement

“He’s a big supporter,” McElhenney joked when NME asked about Hopkins’ thoughts on Wrexham. “No he didn’t mention it, but I’m going to make him a supporter.

I’ve already sent him a bunch of gear and I’m going to hope that he puts it on and puts it up on his Instagram. We’ll see. We’re buds now.”