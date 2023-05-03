‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ season 16 trailer features ‘Breaking Bad’ crossover

FX has released the first official trailer for It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 16 – you can watch it above.

The upcoming season is described as the show’s “sweetest yet”, touching on subjects such as inflation, US-Russian relations, gender equality, gun control, and celebrity-branded products. The new episodes will also see the gang “yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023”.

An official synopsis reads: “This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.”

The upcoming season will feature a Breaking Bad crossover of sorts, as lead stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul both feature. In the trailer, the two actors are seen in the back of a car being driven by Charlie.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history. Season 16 will see the return of long-time cast members Rob McElhenney (Mac), Charlie Day (Charlie), Glen Howerton (Dennis), Kaitlin Olson (Dee), and Danny DeVito (Frank).

The first two episodes of It’s Always Sunny Season 16 will air on FXX on June 7, beginning at 10:00pm ET/PT. They’ll then be available to stream on Hulu from Thursday, June 8. Viewers in the UK will be able to stream the new episodes on Disney+.

Earlier this month, McElhenney, Howerton, and Day brought their Four Walls whiskey to the UK.

Previously unavailable in this country, Four Walls is a tribute to the Irish pub that its creators own in the show – named after the ‘four walls’ of the bar. The sold-out limited release was originally part of a plan to raise money for the struggling bartending community during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since been released more widely.

According to a press release, there are two Four Walls products available, comprising “a rare Irish Whiskey… for serious whiskey collectors” and a blended Irish and Straight Pennsylvania Rye offering, “crafted with bartenders in mind and made to celebrate with fans”.

Elsewhere, McElhenney recently celebrated Wrexham AFC’s promotion from the National League after being crowned champions. The actor is the co-owner of the football club alongside Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Both attended the team’s open bus tour parade on May 2.