‘It’s Always Sunny…’ star Rob McElhenney says new season is “getting weird” as he shares behind-the-scenes photo

What going on here, then?

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney has said that the upcoming new season is “getting weird” as he shared a behind-the-scenes image online.

Earlier this week, Glenn Howerton – who plays sociopath Dennis Reynolds – confirmed that filming was about to begin for the show’s fourteenth run. The actor also revealed that he’s taken on the role of director for an upcoming episode.

Now, actor and writer Rob McElhenney (Mac) has teased fans by posting a surreal photo from the set. The snap sees him lying beside Howerton on a mattress, with a bible and Jesus figure between the pair.

Captioning the post, McElhenney wrote: “Season 14 is getting weird.” See a screenshot below.

Last month, Rob McElhenney shared a photo to confirm that writing had begun on the new episodes. He posted a snap of himself, Charlie Day (Charlie Kelly) and Howerton together in an office on the Fox Studio Lot, with the caption: “We can make a pretty good TV show but can’t take a photo for shit.”

It’s not yet clear whether the new season will premiere before the end of the year. When it does air, though, Sunny will become the joint longest-running live-action sitcom in American TV history as it’ll equal the number of seasons that The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, the current record-holder, was on the air for in the 1950s and ’60s.