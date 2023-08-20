ITV confirms CITV to leave screens next month

ITV has confirmed that its longstanding children’s channel CITV is leaving screens in just two weeks’ time.

It was announced back in March that the channel would be coming off air this year after 40 years, to be replaced by a new streaming-only platform called ITVX Kids.

Now, it has been confirmed by the network that CITV will leave screens on September 1.

“As a consequence of this new streaming approach and responding to the changing ways children and their parents are increasingly accessing content, the CITV broadcast channel will close after the summer holidays on 1st September,” ITV told Sky News.

The network’s kids channel first launched in 1983, and hosted shows such as Horrid Henry, Rosie and Jim and Ant and Dec’s SMTV Live.

ITVX will provide streaming only content aimed at children between the ages of six and 12.

Included in the programming will be a number of new shows including old favourites TeleTubbies, Bob The Builder and more. ITV’s LittleBe pre-school segment will remain and be broadcast on ITVBe.

Over 100 titles will feature on a dedicated homepage on the ITVX Kids platform, featuring over 1,000 hours of programming.

ITVX Kids launched in July as part of a “continuing drive to supercharge its presence in streaming, delivering content to audiences however they want to watch it”.

Craig Morris, managing editor of ITVX, said in a statement: “We’re really excited to launch this dedicated destination for kids on ITVX, which will be home to a wealth of content including new series, recognisable brands and existing favourites for a range of ages, all in one child-safe area, with editorial curation to guide viewing.

“The wealth of content will be available to stream for free, with the option for parents to choose ad-free viewing, through a subscription to ITVX Premium.”