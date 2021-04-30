ITV have been criticised for airing a trailer for Noel Clarke’s TV show Viewpoint after allegations of sexual harassment and bullying were made against the actor.

Yesterday (April 29), a report was published in the Guardian that saw 20 women accuse Clarke of a variety of wrongdoings – from alleged bullying to sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact.

Clarke has denied all claims through his lawyers except for one, accepting that he once made inappropriate comments about one woman for which he later apologised.

Viewpoint is airing on ITV across all five weeknights this week (April 26-30), with last night’s episode airing as the Guardian report was being published.

Despite the news being reported, trailers for tonight’s final episode of the show have continued to be aired across this morning on the network, during breaks for their breakfast news programme Good Morning Britain.

Following the trailer being shown, viewers on social media have shared their dislike for the show continuing to be promoted.

“See ITV are still using the Noel Clarke Viewpoint promotional idents in the GMB breaks,” one viewer tweeted. “Makes me think viewers for their prime time TV series is more important than abused women to ITV.”

Another added: “Let’s see if ITV do the right thing and drop tonight’s final episode of Noel Clarke drama #Viewpoint, while the allegations are investigated. Big on statements this year. One for the women, seeing it’s a female orientated channel?”

Others called on the final episode of Viewpoint tonight to be scrapped by ITV. See a range of views following the trailer’s airing below.

In a 29-page letter sent to the Guardian, Clarke’s lawyers wrote that he categorically denies all allegations – from all 20 women – and in some cases questions their credibility. Clarke’s lawyers also deny that their client is a serial sexual predator.

Clarke, who has been suspended by BAFTA following the allegations, said in a statement to The Guardian: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”