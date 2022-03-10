ITV studios evacuated after bomb scare

ITV studios was evacuated and taken off air after police were called to a security threat in White City, London.

Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a “suspicious item” near the Television Centre and temporarily closed Wood Lane and White City underground stations.

ITV shows This Morning and Loose Women were taken off air and replaced with pre-recorded footage as the building was evacuated. The incident has since been resolved and investigations are ongoing.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: “At 11:14 hrs on Thursday, March 10, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City. It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered. The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.

We apologise for the break in live programming today. We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon. — This Morning (@thismorning) March 10, 2022

The last thing you need when you try to get to the office all morning is the security alert shutting down @TfL services in #WhiteCity area… pic.twitter.com/Azrr1mkgFl — Alexander Smotrov (@aleksmot) March 10, 2022

“The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49 hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”

As This Morning went off air, ITV released a statement addressing the incident on social media. “We apologise for the break in live programming today,” the statement reads. “We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon.”

Transport For London confirmed the tube stations in White City and Wood Lane had been closed while police responded to a “security alert” outside the station.