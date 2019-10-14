“I’ve seen stuff and it’s amazing” – Kevin Smith gives update on new ‘He-Man’ Netflix series

The 'Masters of the Universe' Netflix series is in production

Kevin Smith has given an update on progress of his upcoming He-Man anime series with Netflix.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is currently in the works, with Smith on board as the series’ showrunner and executive producer.

After teasing the new series upon its confirmation in August by saying it “pick[s] up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor,” Smith has taken a new fan Q&A as an opportunity to spill more details on the upcoming series.

“When will you see it? Probably not for a while,” Smith said in the video. “Don’t count on at least for six months but I’ve seen stuff and it’s amazing.”

He also said that frequent collaborator Jason Mewes – aka Jay – looks set for a part in the show too, saying: “He ain’t gonna be Orco, I’ll tell you that right now. But I can get him in there somewhere. He seems like a Stinkor to me.”

Smith is also currently working on Clerks 3, which he says is inspired by his recovery from a recent heart attack.

Last year, Smith told fans that he’d suffered a “massive heart attack” while filming an episode of his reality TV show Comic Book Men but reassured fans that he was recovering well.

Smith recently expressed how “sick” he felt after revealing that Harvey Weinstein phoned him just a week before accusations were made against the Hollywood producer.