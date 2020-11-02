Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon has admitted that filming the show’s controversial Sansa Stark rape scene was the “worst day of [his] career”.

The season five moment in episode Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken saw Rheon’s character Ramsay Bolton rape Sansa (Sophie Turner) on their wedding night while forcing Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) to watch.

The scene drew a lot of backlash after it first aired back in 2015, and speaking about filming it, Rheon admitted the experience was “horrible”.

“Nobody wanted to be there,” he told Metro. “Nobody wants to do that, but if it’s telling a story then you have to tell it truthfully.

“They didn’t sensationalise it or anything. It was very, very hard watching. It’s a horrible thing that happens, unfortunately, and it shouldn’t be. It was the worst day of my career.

“Chopping someone’s finger off you don’t really see it, and when you’re doing like a close up, it’s a piece of plastic,” he continued. “We’re just acting, it’s not real. Then something like that where you’re in the actual reality of the situation is very difficult to deal with. It was a horrible, horrible day.”

Rheon added: “This is something that we shouldn’t even have to worry about, because it’s something that shouldn’t exist in this world but unfortunately it does.”

Meanwhile, the actor recently spoke to NME and gave his thoughts on the show’s divisive final season, which aired last year.

“It was always gonna be divisive,” he said. “I don’t think it was gonna be any other way, to be honest. Obviously, you can’t please everyone. I felt that they made a very strong decision to where they thought the season would go and I think they went with it and told the story really well.”

Rheon added: “I thought the Battle of Winterfell was absolute genius, the best television I’ve ever seen. I thought it was really brave and they went for it.”