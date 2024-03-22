Jack Black to read for CBeebies ‘Bedtime Stories’ over Easter weekend

Kung Fu Panda star Jack Black is set to read for CBeebie’s Bedtime Stories, followed by Joanne Froggatt, Justin Fletcher and Tom Hardy.

Black will kickstart the Easter weekend editions of the show on Friday, March 29, with a reading of Pom Pom Is Super, written by Sophy Henn.

Per an official description, the book “tells the story of Pom Pom the panda, who is excited to have his friends come round to play. When they arrive in superhero costumes, Pom Pom thinks he would like to be super too – but he’s not quite sure what he’s super at! With the help of his friends, he soon finds his talents.”

Following on from Black on Saturday, March 30, Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt will read Like A Girl by Lori Degman and illustrated by Mara Penny. The story “follows 24 women who took risks, broke barriers and transformed the world – from civil rights activist, Rosa Parks to astronaut, Sally Ride”.

CBeebies favourite Justin Fletcher will then take over on Easter Sunday (March 31) with a reading of Bunnies In A Boat, written by Philip Ardagh and illustrated by Ben Mantle.

To finish off the weekend, Tom Hardy will return to Bedtime Stories on Monday, April 1, with a reading of I Am A Tiger, written by Karl Newson and illustrated by Ross Collins. Described as a cheeky tale for April Fools’ Day, it tells the story of a little mouse with a big attitude, who tries to convince his friends he’s a tiger.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

On reading for the show Froggatt said: “Storytelling has always been my passion and I couldn’t be more excited to be reading for CBeebies Bedtime Stories. The story is so beautiful and empowering and would be a lovely way to spend a little of the Easter weekend. I hope you enjoy it.”

Black is currently busy promoting Kung Fu Panda 4, which is set for release in UK cinemas on March 28.

In a recent interview, the actor declared his interest in making a School Of Rock sequel, should the opportunity arise.