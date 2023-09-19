Jack Nicholson mooned NBA crowd in deleted ‘Winning Time’ scene

Jack Nicholson mooned the crowd at a basketball game in a deleted scene for Winning Time, it has been revealed.

The new LA Lakers series, whose second season just finished airing, sees John C. Reilly portray former Lakers owner Jerry Buss in the basketball drama.

Nicholson, a famous Lakers fan, is played by Max E. Williams in the film, and season finale director Salli Richardson-Whitfield revealed that the show shot a scene where Nicholson mooned Boston Celtics fans at a game.

“He actually mooned the Boston audience,” she told UPI. “He went to [Boston] Garden and mooned them.”

“We shot it, but it felt a little bit too comical,” she added, saying that the scene didn’t fit the tone of the rest of the episode.

Elsewhere, Reilly admitted that he thought his career was dead in the water before he landed a role in HBO‘s new LA Lakers drama.

Reilly was the third choice for the role in the Adam McKay drama after Will Ferrell and Michael Shannon dropped out.

“I’d been sitting at my kitchen table, thinking, ‘Man, I’m dead in the water, all this work, 80 movies, and I got nothing going on,’ when I got the text from Adam,” Reilly told The Hollywood Reporter.

Nicholson fans were also angered this year when photos of the reclusive actor at home in Beverley Hills were published on the internet.

The photos of Nicholson, who turned 86 this year, marked the first time he’s been pictured since he and his son, Ray, sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in October 2021.