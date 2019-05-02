Jack Osbourne on being attacked at an LA coffee shop: “He then tried to stab a cop with a screwdriver”

The incident took place last month

Jack Osbourne has opened up about the time he was attacked by a stranger while drinking a cup of coffee in Studio City, Los Angeles.

In a new interview, Jack – the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and star of A&E’s Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour – revealed exactly what took place when he was attacked last month on April 4.

“I was drinking a coffee. It was nine in the morning. And I was just chatting with a friend,” he told Jim Norton and Sam Roberts during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jim and Sam Show. “All of a sudden, a fist appeared in my face… I threw my coffee and swung a chair at him. He rattled off something, like, ‘F you, M.F.ers’ and all that. I was, like, ‘All right.’ And then a cop came. By that point, a 35-minute response time, which is reasonable… If he had stabbed me in the neck, I definitely would have been dead.”

He continued: “And so, he had gone to another coffee shop. And by that point, I’d gotten in my car. I was, like, ‘Fuck! I’m gonna get this guy.’ And when the cop approached him, he took off running. And the cop comes jogging past me. He’s, like, ‘Do you want us to arrest him?’ And I’m, like, ‘What? Yes!’ He then tried to stab a cop with a screwdriver. And at that point, about 400 police magically appeared in about three seconds. So I’m, like, ‘Oh, they can get places quickly.’ And then they tasered him, and he’s in jail.”

According to Osbourne, his attacker might have been homeless. “In this day and age, you can’t make assumptions, but he appeared to be,” he said.

“He was pushing around a lime scooter with lots of bags on it. His aroma led me to believe he hadn’t showered in a while.”

Osbourne added that his attacker wasn’t “in a hurry” to leave the scene of the crime and appeared to not have a care in the world. “I was waiting in my car in front of the other [coffee shop], just kind of laying back, looking. He was, like, just chilling. Like, no big deal. Like, eating a muffin. Someone handed him a muffin,” said Osbourne.

In other news, Jack Osbourne has given an update on his father’s health following the cancellation of the Black Sabbath singer’s 2019 tour.

“He’s doing really well,” said Osbourne during an appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show. “He’s doing really well. He’s good. He’s getting back on his feet, so he’s good.”