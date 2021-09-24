Jack Whitehall says he’s stepping down as host of the BRITs

Comedian Jack Whitehall has called time on his role as host of the BRIT Awards after four consecutive years.

As a date for the 2022 ceremony was today officially set for February 8, Whitehall announced that he would not be hosting due to filming commitments.

“Sad to say after 4 brilliant years, I’ll be handing on the baton as I’ll be in the US filming another project at the top of next year. Loved doing it so much. All the best to the new host, I pray they treat Mursy, my mixers and sweet little Nialler with the respect they deserve.”

Whitehall took over as host in 2018, with Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis overseeing proceedings the previous year. Before them, Ant and Dec had held the role for two consecutive years.

2022’s host has not been announced, but the ceremony has been confirmed to return to London’s O2.

Award organisers also announced that Polydor co-president Tom March will be taking over as Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2022.

This year’s event saw standout performances from Taylor Swift, Elton John, The Weeknd, Coldplay and Dua Lipa at one of the first live music events in the UK following the global pandemic.

Zero COVID-19 cases emerged from the event, which was held as part of the government’s Events Research Programme as live music slowly made its return this year.

Reviewing this year’s event, NME said: “While partly proving the celebratory blowout that everyone in attendance deserved, the 2021 BRITs also carries an air of determination to not stop the fight here and work harder to bring justice for those that made a night like this possible in the first place.”