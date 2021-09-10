‘Jackass’ medical bills would have cost over $24million

The cast of Jackass have accumulated over $24million (£17.3m) in medical bills over the franchise’s history, according to a new study.

The US reality comedy show known for its outlandish stunts began over 20 years ago, spawning spin-off shows and five feature films.

A study from Nova Legal Funding has calculated the cost of the Jackass team’s medical bills in total, examining 79 injuries incurred by members Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey, Dave England, Jason ‘Wee-man’ Acuña, and Preston Lacy.

Knoxville topped the list with the highest bill at around $8.6million, which includes treatment for an alligator bite ($100,000), a brain haemorrhage he suffered while filming the upcoming film Jackass Forever ($2.5million), and 16 concussions ($4million).

McGhehey was in second with over $7.38million in medical bills, including $2.7million for breaking his neck three times and $1.2million to fix four broken noses.

Steve-O came in third with $5.8million; England fourth with $1.65million; while Acuña and Lacy were at the bottom with $675,000 and $75,000 respectively. You can check out the full breakdown of each cast member here.

The study estimates all injuries across these six individuals in total have cost $24,263,000. If they took into account all stunt performers across the entire franchise though, they estimate the medical bill to hit over $38million.

NLF CEO Ron Sinai said: “While the majority of the injuries caused by the crew of Jackass are self-inflicted, and the average person doesn’t usually injure themselves this often, we wanted to show how much these painful accidents cost in medical bills, so fans of the show can appreciate the financial and medical consequences of living such an adrenaline-fuelled life!”

Jackass Forever is the fourth mainline film in the franchise, which sees the entire cast return except for the late Ryan Dunn and Bam Margera – who was fired from production in February.

Jackass Forever is scheduled to be released on February 4, 2022.